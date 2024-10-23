Worksport announces targeted market release of AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover

Workspor announces a targeted market release of its anticipated AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover on December 15th, 2024. The Company has already begun manufacturing production-ready samples for testing and customer evaluation. Engineering staff at the Company’s state-of-the-art factory are finalizing the custom production lines required to produce large volumes of the new AL4 tonneau cover. The Company believes this launch will boost sales channels, improve profit margins, and enhance brand penetration.

