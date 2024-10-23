News & Insights

Stocks
WKSP

Worksport announces targeted market release of AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover

October 23, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Workspor announces a targeted market release of its anticipated AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover on December 15th, 2024. The Company has already begun manufacturing production-ready samples for testing and customer evaluation. Engineering staff at the Company’s state-of-the-art factory are finalizing the custom production lines required to produce large volumes of the new AL4 tonneau cover. The Company believes this launch will boost sales channels, improve profit margins, and enhance brand penetration.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WKSP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WKSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.