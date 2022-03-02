Workspace to buy McKay Securities for $362 mln

Amna Karimi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Newman

London-focused office-space provider Workspace Group said on Wednesday it plans to buy commercial property firm McKay Securities for about 272 million pounds ($361.7 million) amid a shift to hybrid working as economies open up.

The cash-and-stock deal values each of McKay's share at 297 pence, Workspace said, with each McKay shareholder getting 209 pence per share in cash for apiece they own and 0.115 new Workspace shares.

($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

