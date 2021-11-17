Workspace posts half-year profit as clients return to offices

Nov 17 (Reuters) - London-focussed office-space provider Workspace Group Plc WKP.L on Thursday reported a small half-year profit as more people returned to the city thanks to the rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccinations amid a fall in coronavirus cases.

The FTSE 250 firm, which serves mostly small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs, said pre-tax profit came in at 3.4 million pounds ($4.57 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 110.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

