Workspace offers rent relief for customers amid coronavirus lockdown

Office space provider Workspace said on Friday it was offering to lower rent by half for customers affected by the government-ordered lockdown that was put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

"This is a very challenging time for all businesses, with many suffering immediate and significant reductions in income and adverse cashflow," said the company, which had received several requests for rent relief due to the restrictions.

