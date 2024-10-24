News & Insights

Workspace Group Reports Change in BlackRock’s Holdings

October 24, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

Workspace Group plc R.E.I.T. (GB:WKP) has released an update.

Workspace Group PLC has reported a change in major shareholdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its voting rights to 12.7% as of October 23, 2024. This shift, involving both shares and financial instruments, may influence the company’s strategic decisions and is significant for investors monitoring major stakeholder movements in the financial markets.

