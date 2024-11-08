Workspace Group Divests Raynes Park Redevelopment Site

News & Insights

Workspace Group plc R.E.I.T. (GB:WKP) has released an update.

Workspace Group PLC has successfully sold the Rainbow Industrial Estate, a mixed-use redevelopment site in Raynes Park, for £20.3 million. This sale aligns with the company’s strategy to divest non-core assets and invest in its main portfolio to enhance returns. The site includes planning consent for 224 residential units and 37,000 sq. ft. of light industrial space.

