Workplace Culture Expert Robert Glazer on a New Leadership Playbook for Businesses

March 10, 2023 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Motley Fool Staff

In this video interview, award-winning CEO and best-selling author Robert Glazer sits down with Kate Herman, People Resources lead at The Motley Fool, and shares lessons from his latest book, Elevate Your Team, about how to prevent employee burnout and elevate a workplace culture by building leadership.

