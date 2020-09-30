Workplace app Asana jumps in NYSE debut

US Markets
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares of workplace app Asana Inc ASAN.N opened at $27 per share on Wednesday, nearly 28.57% above the reference price of $21 apiece set by the New York Stock Exchange.

