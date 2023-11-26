Workman (TYO:7564) Price Target Decreased by 8.49% to 4,592.55

The average one-year price target for Workman (TYO:7564) has been revised to 4,592.55 / share. This is an decrease of 8.49% from the prior estimate of 5,018.40 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,555.20 to a high of 5,880.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.19% from the latest reported closing price of 4,245.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workman. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7564 is 0.02%, a decrease of 18.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 1,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 590K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7564 by 13.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 348K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7564 by 16.11% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 228K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7564 by 19.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 111K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 88K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.