Workman Co., Ltd. Reports Steady 2024 Financial Performance

November 05, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Workman Co., Ltd. (JP:7564) has released an update.

Workman Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in total operating revenue for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥65,795 million, with a marginal decline in net income to ¥7,530 million. The company’s net sales at all chain stores rose by 5.4% compared to the previous year. Despite minor fluctuations in profits, Workman maintains a strong equity ratio of 81.5%, reflecting stable financial health.

