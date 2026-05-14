Workiva (WK) Price Target Decreased by 10.30% to 83.66

The average one-year price target for Workiva (NYSE:WK) has been revised to $83.66 / share. This is a decrease of 10.30% from the prior estimate of $93.27 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $118.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.81% from the latest reported closing price of $44.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva. This is an decrease of 208 owner(s) or 38.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.16%, an increase of 22.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.38% to 52,382K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,956K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company.

Eminence Capital holds 3,706K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 30.08% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,257K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 1,222K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares , representing an increase of 22.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,192K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 3.48% over the last quarter.

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