Is Workiva Stock a Buy After Investment Firm 13D Opened a New Position Worth $4.5 Million?

Key Points

13D Management acquired 52,000 shares; estimated transaction value of $4.49 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The Workiva position represents 5.34% of 13D Management LLC's reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 52,000 shares valued at $4.49 million as of December 31, 2025.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, 13D Management LLC reported opening a new position in Workiva (NYSE:WK) by purchasing 52,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $4.49 million, calculated using the quarter's average share price.

The position's value at quarter end was $4.49 million, reflecting both the purchase and price movement during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position; the $4.49 million stake represents 5.34% of the fund's $84.05 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:TWLO: $8.64 million (10.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MRCY: $7.58 million (9.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VSAT: $6.95 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSE:ALV: $6.63 million (7.9% of AUM)

NYSE:PSO: $6.44 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, shares of Workiva were priced at $61.93, down 32.55% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 44.34 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $884.57 million Net Income (TTM) ($26.17 million) Market Capitalization $3.48 billion Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $61.93

Company Snapshot

Workiva offers a cloud-based platform for compliance, regulatory reporting, data integration, and collaboration as its core product.

Its business model centers on providing enterprise software solutions for organizations with complex reporting and compliance needs.

The company serves public and private corporations, government agencies, and higher-education institutions seeking robust reporting and data management solutions.

Workiva operates as a leading provider of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions, with a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a global client base. The company leverages its proprietary platform to streamline complex reporting processes, enabling organizations to efficiently manage data and ensure regulatory compliance.

Workiva's focus on secure collaboration and data integration underpins its competitive advantage in the enterprise software sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Investment advisory firm 13D Management buying 52,000 shares in Workiva is a noteworthy event. The purchase represents a new position in the SaaS company, suggesting 13D has a bullish outlook towards Workiva.

The buy took place in the fourth quarter of 2025, but since then, Workiva shares have dropped, reaching a 52-week low of $56.07 in February.

The decline was caused by panic on Wall Street that artificial intelligence will make obsolete the business models of SaaS companies. The reality is that customers are unlikely to drop Workiva to switch to unproven AI solutions, particularly for critical business functionality such as regulatory compliance.

This is validated by Workiva’s rising revenue. In 2025, the company posted sales of $885 million, which represents strong 20% year-over-year growth.

Workiva expects sales growth to continue. For 2026, it forecasted $1 billion in revenue, indicating its business remains flourishing amid the rise of AI.

Workiva’s stock price drop resulted in a price-to-sales ratio of about four, the lowest it’s been over the past year. This means its share price valuation is at a compelling level, making now a good time to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Twilio. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twilio and Workiva. The Motley Fool recommends Pearson Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.