Workiva price target raised to $104 from $96 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Workiva (WK) to $104 from $96 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a strong Q3 result with impressive 26% y/y growth in cRPO, fully reversing the slowdown over the past year and firming BMO’s conviction that the company can deliver high-teens subscription revenue growth next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

