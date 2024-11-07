News & Insights

Workiva price target raised to $104 from $96 at BMO Capital

November 07, 2024 — 08:34 am EST

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Workiva (WK) to $104 from $96 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a strong Q3 result with impressive 26% y/y growth in cRPO, fully reversing the slowdown over the past year and firming BMO’s conviction that the company can deliver high-teens subscription revenue growth next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

