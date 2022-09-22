Workiva Inc.'s (NYSE:WK)) market cap declines to US$3.4b but insiders who sold US$99m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) sold US$99m worth of stock at an average price of US$150 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$127m after price dropped by 3.6% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Workiva Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Martin Vanderploeg, for US$91m worth of shares, at about US$151 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$65.48. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Workiva insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:WK Insider Trading Volume September 22nd 2022

Does Workiva Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Workiva insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$402m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Workiva Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Workiva shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Workiva insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Workiva you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

