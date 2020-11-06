Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 4.2% better than analyst forecasts at US$88m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.22 per share, were 4.2% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:WK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Workiva's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$399.8m in 2021. This would be a notable 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$1.25. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$391.3m and losses of US$1.22 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although there was a nice uplift to revenue, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$67.50, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Workiva at US$85.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$52.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 18%, in line with its 17% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that Workiva is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Workiva analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Workiva you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

