Workiva Inc - (WK) Price Target Increased by 11.64% to 119.57

The average one-year price target for Workiva Inc - (NYSE:WK) has been revised to 119.57 / share. This is an increase of 11.64% from the prior estimate of 107.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 97.97 to a high of 134.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.20% from the latest reported closing price of 108.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 56,774K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,095K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,883K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 32.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 53.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,625K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 8.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,463K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,422K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 371.13% over the last quarter.

Workiva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workiva Inc. simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk.

