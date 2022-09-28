US Markets
WK

Workiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News

Contributors
Akash Sriram Reuters
Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Published

Cloud-based data platform Workiva has received takeover interest from private equity firms Thoma Bravo and TPG, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Updates with statement from Thoma Bravo and TPG, adds shares

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cloud-based data platform Workiva WK.N has received takeover interest from private equity firms Thoma Bravo and TPG TPG.O, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Private equity firms have taken several software companies including Anaplan and Zendesk Inc private this year.

Thoma Bravo this year has acquired cybersecurity firm SailPoint, agreed to buy Ping Identity Holding PING.N and has expressed interest in British firm Darktrace Plc DARK.L and Australia's Nearmap NEA.AX.

Workiva, which currently has a market value of $3.4 billion, told Reuters it would not comment on market rumors and speculation.

Thoma Bravo and TPG also declined to comment on any potential takeover interest in Workiva.

The Iowa-based company's shares closed up nearly 18% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WKTPGPINGNEA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular