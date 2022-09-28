Workiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News

Updates with statement from Thoma Bravo and TPG, adds shares

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cloud-based data platform Workiva WK.N has received takeover interest from private equity firms Thoma Bravo and TPG TPG.O, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Private equity firms have taken several software companies including Anaplan and Zendesk Inc private this year.

Thoma Bravo this year has acquired cybersecurity firm SailPoint, agreed to buy Ping Identity Holding PING.N and has expressed interest in British firm Darktrace Plc DARK.L and Australia's Nearmap NEA.AX.

Workiva, which currently has a market value of $3.4 billion, told Reuters it would not comment on market rumors and speculation.

Thoma Bravo and TPG also declined to comment on any potential takeover interest in Workiva.

The Iowa-based company's shares closed up nearly 18% on Wednesday.

