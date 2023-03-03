Most people think of Social Security benefits as something that are paid to retirees who’ve left the workforce, but it’s also possible to collect them while holding down a job in retirement or receiving disability benefits.

In some cases, working while on Social Security might decrease the benefits you receive, but it could actually increase them if you haven’t accumulated 35 years of robust work experience.

Can You Receive Social Security Retirement Benefits While Working?

Yes, you can receive Social Security retirement benefits if you’re still working, but there’s a catch if you have not yet reached full retirement age.

If you choose to start taking Social Security benefits early, before full retirement age—which is 66 or 67, depending on when you were born—there is an earnings limit. Make more than this limit, and the Social Security Administration (SSA) will withhold half of your benefits. In 2023, the limit is $21,240.

Let’s say you elected to start receiving Social Security early and earn $31,240 a year from a job. Under the SSA’s rules, you would receive $5,000 a year less in benefits ($31,240 minus the limit of $21,240 is $10,000, half of which is $5,000).

In the year you reach your full retirement age, the earnings limit is higher—$56,520 in 2023—and it only counts for earnings before your birthday. Plus, the SSA only withholds one third of what you earn over the limit.

For example, if you began Social Security benefits early, your full retirement age is 67, and you turn 67 on July 1, only your earnings before your birthday apply for the purposes of the limit. Say you earned $86,520 between January 1st and July 1st, then you’d have $10,000 withheld from your benefits ($86,520 minus $56,520 is $30,000. $30,000, one third of which is $10,000).

Social Security and Taxes

Starting with the month you reach your full retirement age, you could earn a billion dollars a day without it reducing your Social Security benefits.

While earnings from working don’t decrease your Social Security benefits after you reach full retirement age, they might increase your taxes. Social Security benefits are taxable, and whether or not you pay taxes on them depends on your household income and state of residence.

The higher your household income, the more likely you’ll have to pay taxes on your Social Security benefits. If you receive exceptionally high income in retirement, you’ll also have to pay for a greater portion of your Medicare premiums with something called an Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA).

Earnings the Year You Retire

If you retire partially through the year while under your full retirement age and your annual earnings are over the limit, don’t fret. SSA can apply a monthly earnings test if doing so is advantageous to you. This test is applicable to your monthly earnings after you retire. For months you earn under $1,770, you’re eligible for a benefit.

For example, Jane is a 62-year-old college professor who retired at the end of May, before Social Security’s full retirement age. She filed for Social Security benefits effective June, and intends to keep working as a part-time tutor. She earns $10,000 a month from January to May and $1,000 a month from June to December.

Even though her annual earnings are $57,000, she’s still eligible to receive her full Social Security benefits that year because she was under the monthly earnings limit of $1,770 after she retired.

How Working Affects Social Security Disability Benefits

You can work while receiving Social Security disability benefits, but there are several tiers that impact how much you receive in benefits. These tiers have different names, which makes things confusing, but bear with us.

The first tier is called the Trial Work Period (TWP), covering nine months during which you can earn as much as you want without it affecting your Social Security disability benefits. These nine months do not have to be consecutive, and you only use up one TWP month if your gross monthly earnings are above $1,050.

So if you got a part time job earning $1,000 per month and held the job for a decade, after ten years you would still have nine TWP months to try out working full time.

Once you’ve completed the nine TWP months, the next tier is the Extended Period of Eligibility (EPE), which lasts for three years. If your gross earnings are more than $1,470 a month, you receive no Social Security disability benefits. If your gross monthly earnings are less than $1,470, you get a benefit check. If your earnings remain under the limit, your benefits continue indefinitely.

When the EPE period ends, if you earn over the limit in a given month your benefits stop entirely and you must reapply through the Expedited Reinstatement (EXR) process. This is supposed to be faster than initial applications, but is still pretty slow.

If you’re unsure where you are in the process, contact your local SSA office and ask if you’ve used any trial work period months. Be sure to keep pay stubs for any work you do while on disability and report your work to avoid any overpayments.

Working While On SSI

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a needs-based welfare program administered by SSA for people who don’t qualify for Social Security disability benefits on the basis of their work history. If you’re on SSI, your check will be reduced by half for every dollar you earn over your first $85 in household income.

Try not to let that discourage you from working if you’re able to. Every dollar you earn and pay Social Security taxes on can help qualify you for Social Security Disability later on, which will give you a much higher earnings limit and much fewer restrictions on your household income, marital status and resources.

How To Report Earnings from Work to the SSA

Notifying Social Security when you’re working is easy and can be done multiple ways.

Contact your local SSA office and provide them with an estimate of what you expect your gross income to be for the year. Once you’re already working and on early retirement, you’ll receive an automated notice every fall asking for an updated estimate of your income for the following year. Replying to this notice saves you a phone call and any potential headaches later on.

If you fail to notify Social Security about your earnings, you will continue to receive full benefit checks and there will be no withholding. This can lead to big problems down the road, since SSA doesn’t know you’ve been working until spring or summer of the following year when the IRS processes your W-2s.

The SSA may reduce or even freeze payments for anyone who accumulates overpayments, depending on how much you earned over the limit and how long you were working before your record was adjusted.

What Qualifies as Earnings from Work?

The number that matters for SSA is your gross wages in box 3 “Social Security Wages”’ on your W-2. This number includes any bonuses, commissions, overtime or vacation pay.

If you receive a lump-sum payout after you stop working that puts you over the earnings limit, complete SSA-131 to have the earnings excluded so your benefits aren’t impacted.

For people who are self-employed, the number that matters is your net earnings from self employment. For most people this number can be found on line 6 of their schedule SE of their tax return.

“If other family members get benefits based on your work, your earnings from work you do after you start getting retirement benefits could reduce their benefits, too,” advises SSA. “If your spouse and children get benefits as family members, however, earnings from their own work affect only their own benefits.”

Can Working Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

Yes, your Social Security benefits can go up if you’re still working. Your monthly Social Security benefits are calculated by taking into account the highest-earning 35 years of your career. How much your benefits could rise depends on your personal earnings history.

If you earned a high salary for 35 years and are now earning a low salary, continuing to work won’t increase your benefits. If you don’t have a full 35 years of earnings history, then any amount you make now will replace a zero year and increase your benefits. The more you make now relative to what you made before, the more substantially your benefits will increase.

Many people on disability benefits do not have 35 years of earnings history, so any earnings will give them an increase. For people on Supplemental Security Income (SSI), any income will reduce their SSI checks, but will help them potentially qualify for Social Security disability benefits later.

