Working While Collecting Social Security? You May Be Losing More Than You Think.

Key Points

You’re allowed to receive taxable work-based wages while also collecting Social Security retirement benefits.

Doing so, however, can potentially -- albeit temporarily -- lower the size of your payments from the government-run program.

For most people who are able and desire to work at this age, there’s no net fiscal downside to this decision.

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Are you earning work-based wages while simultaneously collecting Social Security retirement benefits? Or are you at least planning to?

If so, you're not alone. Boston College's Center for Retirement Research says roughly 40% of retirees still work for several years even after claiming benefits, earning "nontrivial" income... presumably to help make ends meet.

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For the record, though, doing so comes at something of a price -- even if only temporarily. If you earn enough employment-based income while also receiving Social Security retirement benefits, you could see a reduction in your benefits payments.

Social Security's rules for working while receiving retirement benefits

First, the rules that potentially reduce your Social Security benefits only apply if you've not yet reached your official full retirement age (FRA). As of 2026, for anyone born in or after 1960, that age is 67. If you're that old or older, none of this matters.

If you're not yet this old and still working while also collecting Social Security, though, the Social Security Administration reduces the amount of your annualized benefits payments for any wages you earn above and beyond 2026's ceiling of $24,480.

You can earn up to that amount without any adverse impact. Every $2 earned past that limit, however, reduces your net yearly benefits by $1. If you earn enough, you could conceivably eliminate all of your Social Security benefits.... and relatively quickly too. The program can and does make adjustments to your benefits in a matter of weeks, based on your reported income taxes.

Of course, you're still earning a healthy amount of work-based income, so this reduction isn't necessarily disastrous. It could be inconveniently timed, though, if you leave this job and can't immediately live on your lowered benefits.

But you're not actually losing money if your Social Security retirement benefits are reduced by earning more than $24,480 per year after you've claimed but before you've reached your full retirement age. You're merely postponing this portion of your payments. The Social Security Administration regularly recalculates what it owes you in the future to reflect the amount of money you didn't receive because you were employed before reaching your FRA. This will raise your future payments accordingly.

But what about the in-between year in which you'll reach your full retirement age but before you actually get there? For that year only, the program reduces your future payments by $1 for every $3 you earn above $65,160, although it stops counting the month before you reach FRA. For most people, this mathematically works out about the same as the rules for the full years before the year in which you reach your FRA.

It's usually worth it -- just plan ahead

It sounds like it could be complicated, and in some ways it is. Don't sweat it, though. You don't need to do anything. The Social Security Administration will handle all the number-crunching for you (whether you want it to or not).

Still, this is something to consider, particularly if you're going to leave the workforce altogether after you're already collecting reduced benefits payments. It could be a few weeks before the program recognizes it needs to recalculate your current payments, or even longer if you're self-employed and only filing payroll taxes on a quarterly basis.

Even so, though, you're not losing money. Earning enough income in retirement to cause a reduction in your Social Security retirement benefits payments ultimately leads to bigger payments once you reach your FRA.

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