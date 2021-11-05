Working Remotely? Here's How You Could Save Money on Holiday Travel

Image source: Getty Images

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, remote work was a privilege only some employers allowed. But these days, many people have been working remotely for well over a year and a half and have no immediate plans to return to an office setting.

Remote work can be a mixed bag. While it means saving on commuting costs, it can also lead to feelings of isolation. If there's one clear benefit to remote work, it's the potential to have a more flexible job schedule. That could really work to your advantage when it comes to booking holiday travel.

Remote work could help lower your travel costs

It's not a secret that flights can be quite expensive during the holiday season. If you book your travel strategically though, you might manage to spend less. A remote work schedule makes that much easier to accomplish.

In a recent American Express survey, 61% of remote workers agree that their current setups offer them the flexibility to avoid the busiest holiday travel days. The result? The potential for a lot of savings.

This year, 49% of workers plan to travel on or before the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving. Leaving town then, as opposed to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, could be a huge money-saver.

The same holds true for Christmas. The closer you get to the actual holiday or Christmas Eve, the more a flight might cost you. If working remotely allows you to leave town earlier without having to take too much time off, you could end up reaping some big savings in the process.

Use the right credit cards for added savings

Traveling at less busy times during the holiday season could help you spend less. Another great way to save money is to use your credit cards strategically.

First, if you have a travel rewards credit card, using it to book your flights could mean fewer peripheral expenses. If your card gives you a free checked bag with every ticket, you'll save a nice amount of money there.

Next, see if there are any credit card offers you qualify for with a generous sign-up bonus. If you'll be spending more money than usual around the holidays (which is likely the case if you have travel plans), then you may be able to snag a lump sum of cash that could help offset some of your costs.

Say there's an offer for $200 cash back for spending $1,000 within three months of opening your new credit card. If you're planning to fly a family of four from the East Coast to the West Coast for Christmas, you might easily spend that $1,000 on airfare alone. If you use that new card, you'll get $200 of that $1,000 back.

While the pandemic caused a lot of turmoil and tragedy, one positive trend that emerged from it is more flexibility at work. This year, your holiday travels may be less expensive because of it.

