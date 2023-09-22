Working Past Retirement Age: 15 Cities With the Most 65+ Workers

For many decades, 65 was considered the traditional retirement age, and you can still start collecting Social Security benefits at age 62. But a good portion of Americans are continuing to work past these age milestones -- particularly in major cities.

A recent SmartAsset analysis looked at the portion of the workforce that is age 65 and above in major cities across America, and in 15 major cities, more than 20% of people in this age range are still working or seeking work. Here's a look at the cities with the most seniors in the labor force.

1. Dallas

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 28.0%

2. Washington, D.C.

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 25.9%

3. Austin, Texas

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 25.2%

4. Houston

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.4%

5. Los Angeles

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.3%

6. Nashville, Tennessee

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.1%

7. Denver

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 22.9%

8. Fort Worth, Texas

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 22.7%

9. Seattle

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.9%

10. Phoenix

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.7%

10. Memphis, Tennessee

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.7%

12. Indianapolis

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.5%

13. Charlotte, North Carolina

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.3%

14. Boston

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.1%

15. San Jose, California

Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 20.3%

Data is sourced from SmartAsset and is based on U.S. Census Bureau data from 2021.

