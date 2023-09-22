News & Insights

Working Past Retirement Age: 15 Cities With the Most 65+ Workers

September 22, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

For many decades, 65 was considered the traditional retirement age, and you can still start collecting Social Security benefits at age 62. But a good portion of Americans are continuing to work past these age milestones -- particularly in major cities.

A recent SmartAsset analysis looked at the portion of the workforce that is age 65 and above in major cities across America, and in 15 major cities, more than 20% of people in this age range are still working or seeking work. Here's a look at the cities with the most seniors in the labor force.

Aerial shot of Dallas, Texas, looking along the Margaret Hunt Hill and Roland Kirk bridges crossing the Trinity River into downtown Dallas on a sunny day in summer.

1. Dallas

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 28.0%

Washington DC, USA skyline on the Potomac River with Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and Arlington Memorial Bridge.

2. Washington, D.C.

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 25.9%

Downtown Skyline of Austin, Texas in USA - Image.

3. Austin, Texas

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 25.2%
Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

4. Houston

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.4%
Los Angeles California Skyline Palm Trees

5. Los Angeles

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.3%

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

6. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.1%
Photography of the Denver Skyline at Sunset with snowy winter peaks in distance.

7. Denver

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 22.9%
Fort Worth downtown skyline from a freeway offramp.

8. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 22.7%

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

9. Seattle

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.9%
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

10. Phoenix

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.7%
Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

10. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.7%

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

12. Indianapolis

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.5%
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

13. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.3%
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

14. Boston

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.1%

Downtown San Jose skyline with palm trees at night.

15. San Jose, California

  • Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 20.3%

Data is sourced from SmartAsset and is based on U.S. Census Bureau data from 2021.

