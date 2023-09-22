Working Past Retirement Age: 15 Cities With the Most 65+ Workers

For many decades, 65 was considered the traditional retirement age, and you can still start collecting Social Security benefits at age 62. But a good portion of Americans are continuing to work past these age milestones -- particularly in major cities.
Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience
See: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix
A recent SmartAsset analysis looked at the portion of the workforce that is age 65 and above in major cities across America, and in 15 major cities, more than 20% of people in this age range are still working or seeking work. Here's a look at the cities with the most seniors in the labor force.
1. Dallas
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 28.0%
Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million
First Year of Retirement: 2 Things To Save and 3 Things To Splurge On
2. Washington, D.C.
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 25.9%
Important: Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
3. Austin, Texas
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 25.2%
4. Houston
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.4%
5. Los Angeles
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.3%
Tips: Use This Secret IRS Loophole To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement
6. Nashville, Tennessee
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 23.1%
7. Denver
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 22.9%
8. Fort Worth, Texas
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 22.7%
Grant Cardone: Here's How Wealthy People Invest Their Money for Retirement
9. Seattle
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.9%
10. Phoenix
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.7%
10. Memphis, Tennessee
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.7%
I'm a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons You Shouldn't Retire in Florida If You Have a Budget of Over $5K a Month
12. Indianapolis
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.5%
13. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.3%
14. Boston
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 21.1%
Important: 14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement
15. San Jose, California
- Percentage of people age 65+ still working or seeking work: 20.3%
Data is sourced from SmartAsset and is based on U.S. Census Bureau data from 2021.
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 European Cars To Stay Away From Buying
- I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- 9 Best Money Moves You Should Make This Week
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Working Past Retirement Age: 15 Cities With the Most 65+ Workers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.