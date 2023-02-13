Working Capital Advisors Increases Position in Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Fintel reports that Working Capital Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.98MM shares of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX). This represents 14.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.09MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.11% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stitch Fix is $4.54. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.11% from its latest reported closing price of $4.16.

The projected annual revenue for Stitch Fix is $1,681MM, a decrease of 13.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stitch Fix. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFIX is 0.04%, a decrease of 21.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 81,668K shares. The put/call ratio of SFIX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 4,484K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 4,000K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 3,291K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 24.70% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 2,685K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares, representing a decrease of 44.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 59.47% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,434K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859K shares, representing a decrease of 17.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 58.56% over the last quarter.

Stitch Fix Background Information

Stitch Fix Background Information

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms.

