Workhorse (WKHS) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.2%

Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $15.13 – $41.34 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The upmove came after the company's fourth quarter earnings trumped estimates.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Workhorse Group, Inc. Price

Workhorse Group, Inc. price | Workhorse Group, Inc. Quote

Workhorse currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Investors interested in the Automotive - Original Equipment industry may consider Meritor, Inc. MTOR, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

