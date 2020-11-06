Workhorse (WKHS) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Workhorse Group, Inc. WKHS is slated to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 9, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s loss and revenues is pegged at 11 cents and $400,000, respectively. The electric vehicle (EV) maker incurred a loss of 12 cents in the last reported quarter amid high operating expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Workhorse’s third-quarter loss per share has remained stable over the past 60 days.

Factors at Play

Rising deliveries of C-Series vans is expected to have boosted Workhorse’s top line during the to-be-reported quarter. These C-series vans are designed for last mile service for delivering packages or cargo to final destinations. Increasing demand for green vehicles amid favorable government policies and climate change concerns, along with strategic partnerships with firms including Lordstown Motors are likely to have strengthened the firm’s backlog. Nonetheless, high cost of goods sold due to elevated tooling expenses for C-Series production is anticipated to have dented gross profits. Also, the market leader, first mover and only U.S. pure play original equipment manufacturer in medium-duty electrification has been incurring elevated SG&A and R&D costs, which are expected to have ailed operating margins.

Importantly, the red hot EV maker Tesla TSLA delivered an earnings beat in the latest quarterly release. Meanwhile, electric-truck start up Nikola NKLA is set to post quarterly numbers on Nov 9, after the closing bell. China-based EV manufacturer NIO Inc. NIO is scheduled to unveil third-quarter results on Nov 17.

