Workhorse Group’s Financial Struggles Threaten Operations Amid Capital Shortage

Workhorse Group (WKHS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Workhorse Group faces substantial business risk due to its inability to generate or secure additional capital, which is crucial for meeting current and future customer demands and expanding operations. The company’s persistent negative cash flow from operating activities, reported at $123.0 million and $93.8 million for 2023 and 2022 respectively, exacerbates this issue. Insufficient working capital could prevent the timely fulfillment of purchase orders, risking sales losses, customer attrition, and reputational damage, all of which could severely impact its business and financial condition. Without adequate financing, Workhorse Group may be forced to significantly reduce or cease operations, hindering its long-term strategic plans and ability to respond to market pressures.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on WKHS stock based on 3 Holds.

To learn more about Workhorse Group’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.