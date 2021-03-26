Workhorse Group (WKHS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Workhorse Group (WKHS) closed at $13.45, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had lost 28.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WKHS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, WKHS is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 416.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.45 million, up 2962.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $101.75 million. These totals would mark changes of -191.43% and +7206.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.51% lower within the past month. WKHS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

