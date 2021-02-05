Workhorse Group (WKHS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Workhorse Group (WKHS) closed the most recent trading day at $40.61, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had gained 49.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 11.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WKHS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, WKHS is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 700%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% lower. WKHS currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

