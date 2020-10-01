Workhorse Group (WKHS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Workhorse Group (WKHS) closed the most recent trading day at $25.08, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had gained 33.44% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

WKHS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 29.41% from the prior-year quarter.

WKHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $16.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -542.86% and +4369.5%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WKHS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WKHS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.