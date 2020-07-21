Workhorse Group (WKHS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Workhorse Group (WKHS) closed the most recent trading day at $16.09, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had gained 175.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 18.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WKHS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.30 million, up 2900% from the year-ago period.

WKHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $16 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -400% and +4144.03%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.47% lower. WKHS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

