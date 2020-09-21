Workhorse Group (WKHS) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

Workhorse Group (WKHS) closed at $30.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had gained 89.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

WKHS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WKHS to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.29%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $16.85 million. These totals would mark changes of -542.86% and +4369.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WKHS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

