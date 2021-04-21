Workhorse Group (WKHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Workhorse Group (WKHS) closed at $12.46, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had lost 19.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 0.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WKHS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 416.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.38 million, up 2878.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $100.15 million. These totals would mark changes of -188.57% and +7091.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.23% higher. WKHS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

