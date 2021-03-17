Workhorse Group (WKHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Workhorse Group (WKHS) closed the most recent trading day at $16.93, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had lost 50.73% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WKHS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 416.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.45 million, up 2962.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $101.75 million, which would represent changes of -191.43% and +7206.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.51% lower. WKHS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

