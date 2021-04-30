Workhorse Group (WKHS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Workhorse Group (WKHS) closed at $12.39, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had lost 10.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WKHS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 416.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.38 million, up 2878.75% from the prior-year quarter.

WKHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $100.15 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -188.57% and +7091.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.23% higher. WKHS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

