Workhorse Group says company has $106.7M in financing facility still available

In its Q3earnings callslides, Workhorse Group (WKHS) says the company has “reduced its cash burn rate to less than $3.5 million per month in the last six months and also has $106.7 in financing facility still available as of September 30, 2024.”
