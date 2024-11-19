Workhorse Group says company has $106.7M in financing facility still available

In its Q3earnings callslides, Workhorse Group (WKHS) says the company has “reduced its cash burn rate to less than $3.5 million per month in the last six months and also has $106.7 in financing facility still available as of September 30, 2024.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WKHS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.