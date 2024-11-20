Workhorse Group price target raised to $1.25 from 25c at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne raised the firm’s price target on Workhorse Group (WKHS) to $1.25 from 25c and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm noted the company revealed its strategic gains with a 3-year FedEx Master Framework Agreement and General Service Administration contract broadening market access.

