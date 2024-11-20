Workhorse Group price target raised to $1.25 from 25c at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne raised the firm’s price target on Workhorse Group (WKHS) to $1.25 from 25c and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm noted the company revealed its strategic gains with a 3-year FedEx Master Framework Agreement and General Service Administration contract broadening market access.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.