Workhorse Group options imply 19.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Workhorse Group (WKHS) is normal with calls leading puts 17:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 19.8%, or 23c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.0%.
