Workhorse Group Inc. Obtains Purchase Order for Electric Work Trucks from Municipality in Washington, Marking Entry into Pacific Northwest Market

The municipality will use two electric trucks for waste management, marking Workhorse's entry into the Pacific Northwest market.

Quiver AI Summary

Workhorse Group Inc. has secured a purchase order for two W4 CC electric work trucks from a municipality in Washington, marking the company's first sale in the Pacific Northwest. These trucks will be used for trash and recycling can switch-outs, aiming to boost the efficiency of the municipality's waste management services and support its zero-emission objectives. The sale is facilitated through Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing organization, and The Truck Shop, a certified dealer. The W4 CC trucks are designed to eliminate tailpipe emissions and reduce noise pollution, aligning with the city’s environmental goals. Workhorse emphasizes the significance of this entry into the Pacific Northwest for fleet electrification, illustrating the company's commitment to providing sustainable transportation solutions for urban operations.

Potential Positives

Workhorse's sale of two W4 CC electric work trucks to a municipality marks its entry into the Pacific Northwest, expanding its market reach.

The integration of electric trucks into municipal waste management supports the city’s goals for efficiency and sustainability while contributing to zero-emission objectives.

The partnership with Sourcewell facilitates efficient procurement processes for government entities, potentially leading to more sales in the public sector.

The W4 CC trucks are designed to ensure low noise and zero tailpipe emissions, aligning with environmental priorities that are increasingly important to consumers and governments alike.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's first sale in the Pacific Northwest, suggesting a potential lack of prior market penetration in this key region.

The mention of forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty regarding the company's ability to fulfill the purchase order and deliver the W4 CC trucks in a timely manner.

While the purchase is a positive development, it could also highlight the company's reliance on government contracts for sales, which could bring volatility and uncertainty to future revenue streams.

FAQ

What is the purpose of deploying W4 CC electric work trucks?

The W4 CC electric work trucks will enhance waste management efficiency for a municipality in Washington.

How does the purchase support zero-emission goals?

Integrating the W4 CC trucks aims to eliminate tailpipe emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Who facilitated the sale of the electric trucks?

The sale was facilitated by The Truck Shop, a certified Workhorse dealer, through Sourcewell.

What benefits do the W4 CC trucks offer for urban operations?

The W4 CC trucks provide zero-tailpipe emissions, lower noise pollution, and robust battery systems for fleet operations.

What is Workhorse's commitment to the electric vehicle market?

Workhorse focuses on transitioning to zero-emission vehicles and providing efficient solutions for last-mile delivery sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WKHS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $WKHS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ETHIC INC. added 15,268 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,273

GILLILAND JETER WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69

ALPHAMARK ADVISORS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





The municipality will deploy two W4 CC electric work trucks for trash and recycling can switch-outs, enhancing the efficiency of its waste management services.









This sale marks Workhorse's entry into the Pacific Northwest, a key region for fleet electrification, facilitated through Sourcewell and The Truck Shop.







CINCINNATI, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Workhorse Group Inc.







(Nasdaq:







WKHS







) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”),



an American technology company pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has received a purchase order for two W4 CC electric work trucks equipped with 16-foot Summit



™



dry van bodies. The sale and delivery are facilitated by



The Truck Shop



, a Workhorse certified dealer with locations in Washington and Oregon.





The customer, a municipality in Washington, will deploy the W4 CC trucks for trash and recycling can switch-outs as part of its fleet operations. By integrating Workhorse electric trucks into its fleet, the city aims to enhance the efficiency of its waste management services while making progress toward zero-emission goals. The W4 CC trucks will contribute to the municipality's sustainable operations by eliminating tailpipe emissions, lowering noise pollution, and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, aligning with the city's broader environmental objectives.





The purchase was procured through Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing organization that streamlines the procurement process for government, education, and non-profit agencies. As an awarded contract supplier



since 2024



, Workhorse enables public sector organizations to efficiently source medium-duty electric work trucks, simplifying the transition to sustainable fleet operations. This milestone marks Workhorse’s first sale in the Pacific Northwest, a key region for fleet electrification.





“Breaking into the Pacific Northwest with this municipal sale is a big win for us,” said Kelly Kiger, Vice President of Sales. “By teaming up with trusted dealers like The Truck Shop and leveraging our Sourcewell contract, we're making it straightforward for government and municipal fleets to switch to zero-emission vehicles. It's all about providing reliable, sustainable solutions that make a real difference in our communities.”





The



Workhorse W4 CC



is a 100% electric Class 4 cab chassis designed for a variety of upfit applications, offering a quiet, zero-tailpipe-emission solution for urban fleet operations. With a robust battery system and versatile body configurations, the W4 CC is built to support the evolving needs of municipal, vocational, and commercial fleets.





For more information about Workhorse and its electric commercial vehicle lineup, visit



workhorse.com









Sourcewell Information:







Contract Number: #032824-WKH





Maturity Date: July 9, 2028





Contract Renewal: One-year extensions





Learn more about Sourcewell and its contract with Workhorse at



sourcewell-mn.gov



.







About Workhorse Group Inc.







Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit



workhorse.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. These are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including our ability to timely deliver the W4 CC cab chassis applicable to the purchase order and conditions to delivery and acceptance thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.









Media Contact:







Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





212-355-4449







Investor Relations Contact:







Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury





Gateway Group





949-574-3860







WKHS@gateway-grp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.