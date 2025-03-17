Workhorse Group Inc. to Hold Conference Call on March 31, 2025, to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Workhorse Group Inc. will discuss Q4 2024 financial results and future plans in a conference call on March 31, 2025.

Workhorse Group Inc. will hold a conference call on March 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, along with future plans and outlook. Financial results will be released prior to the call, which will include a presentation by management followed by a Q&A session. Participants are encouraged to call in 10 minutes early, and details for dial-in numbers and replay options are provided. Workhorse, an American company focused on zero-emission commercial vehicles, designs and builds its vehicles in Indiana for various applications, including last-mile delivery.

Workhorse Group Inc. is set to discuss its financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders regarding its performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

The conference call provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with management, fostering communication and potentially enhancing investor confidence.

Workhorse's focus on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles aligns with growing market demand for sustainable solutions, positioning the company favorably in the evolving automotive industry.

The availability of the conference call and its replay highlights Workhorse's commitment to accessible communication with its investors and the public.

What is the date and time of the Workhorse conference call?

The Workhorse conference call is scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

How can I access the Workhorse Group conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 877-407-8289 for U.S. participants or 201-689-8341 for international participants.

Will the financial results be available before the call?

Yes, Workhorse will issue a press release with financial results prior to the conference call.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a telephonic replay will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 31 through April 7, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Workhorse Group?

You can find more information by visiting Workhorse's official website at www.workhorse.com.

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $WKHS stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ETHIC INC. removed 15,268 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,657

GILLILAND JETER WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69

ALPHAMARK ADVISORS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

CINCINNATI, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Workhorse Group Inc.







(Nasdaq:







WKHS







) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”)



, an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 31



st



at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 as well as the Company’s plans and outlook. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





Workhorse management will host a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Monday, March 31, 2025





Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)





U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8289





International dial-in: 201-689-8341





Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay





here





and via the Investor Relations section of Workhorse's





website





.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 7, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853





International replay number: 201-612-7415





Replay ID: 13752385







About Workhorse Group Inc.







Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit





www.workhorse.com





.







Media Contact:







Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





212-355-4449







Investor Relations Contact:







Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury





Gateway Group





949-574-3860











WKHS@gateway-grp.com









