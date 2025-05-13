Workhorse Group Inc. Expands Partnership with Ziegler Truck Group, Adding New Dealer Locations for Zero-Emission Vehicles

Workhorse Group announces new dealer locations with Ziegler Truck Group to enhance electric vehicle access in key markets.

Quiver AI Summary

Workhorse Group Inc. has expanded its partnership with Ziegler Truck Group by adding two new dealer locations, enhancing its national network of zero-emission commercial vehicle dealers. Range Truck Group in Fife, Washington, and a new Ziegler location in DeForest, Wisconsin, will bolster Workhorse's presence in the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest, respectively. This move aims to meet the growing demand for electric last-mile delivery trucks while supporting fleets with reliable, service-driven partnerships. Both new dealer locations provide access to Workhorse's Class 4-6 all-electric work trucks and help facilitate the adoption of clean transportation technologies. Workhorse emphasizes its commitment to making electric trucks accessible to more commercial fleets while ensuring performance and reliability in real-world operations.

Potential Positives

Expansion of partnership with Ziegler Truck Group strengthens Workhorse's dealer network, particularly in regions actively adopting electric vehicles.

Addition of Range Truck Group and a third Ziegler location enhances accessibility to Workhorse’s electric trucks, supporting the company’s growth strategy.

The press release highlights Workhorse's commitment to supporting commercial fleets transitioning to zero-emission vehicles, aligning with increasing demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Potential Negatives

While the expansion of dealer locations is positive, the press release does not provide specific information on current sales figures or market penetration, raising questions about the overall effectiveness of this growth strategy.

The emphasis on the forward-looking statements and associated risks may indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance, potentially impacting investor confidence.

Despite the positive tone, there is no mention of recent sales performance or profitability, which are critical metrics that stakeholders might find concerning given the competitive landscape of the electric vehicle market.

FAQ

What is the focus of Workhorse Group Inc.?

Workhorse Group Inc. focuses on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles.

Where are the new Workhorse dealer locations?

The new dealer locations are in Fife, Washington, and DeForest, Wisconsin.

How does Workhorse support electric vehicle adoption?

Workhorse supports electric vehicle adoption through partnerships with trusted dealers like Ziegler Truck Group.

What types of trucks does Workhorse offer?

Workhorse offers 100% electric, medium-duty work trucks, including Class 4–6 models.

What incentives does Ziegler Truck Group provide?

Ziegler Truck Group offers access to valuable incentives for fleets adopting clean transportation technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WKHS Insider Trading Activity

$WKHS insiders have traded $WKHS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WKHS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD F DAUCH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,980 shares for an estimated $3,903 .

. JAMES D. HARRINGTON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 369 shares for an estimated $483 .

. ROBERT M GINNAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 238 shares for an estimated $311

RYAN WESLEY GAUL (President, Commercial Vehicles) sold 200 shares for an estimated $262

STANLEY RAYMOND MARCH (VP, Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 184 shares for an estimated $241 .

. JOSHUA JOSEPH ANDERSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 120 shares for an estimated $157

JAMES PETERS (VP, Supply Chain Management) sold 100 shares for an estimated $131

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WKHS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $WKHS stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ETHIC INC. removed 15,268 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,657

GILLILAND JETER WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 8 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69

HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 3 shares (+75.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5

ALPHAMARK ADVISORS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CINCINNATI, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Workhorse Group Inc.







(Nasdaq:







WKHS







) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”),



an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the expansion of its partnership with



Ziegler Truck Group



, adding two new dealer locations to its national network.







Range Truck Group



, located in Fife, Washington, joins the Workhorse dealer family as a key addition in a region leading the charge in electric vehicle adoption. A partner to Ziegler Truck Group, Range specializes in zero-emission commercial vehicles and charging solutions. Its addition enhances Workhorse’s presence in the Pacific Northwest, where demand for reliable, electric last-mile delivery trucks continues to grow.





Workhorse is also strengthening its dealer support in the Midwest with the addition of a third Ziegler Truck Group location in DeForest, Wisconsin. This new location expands access to Workhorse’s Class 4–6 all-electric work trucks and reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting fleets through trusted, service-driven partners nationwide.





Ziegler Truck Group is an approved California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) HVIP dealer, offering access to valuable incentives for fleets adopting clean transportation technologies. With the addition of these two new locations, Workhorse and Ziegler continue building on a shared vision of supporting customers through a seamless transition to zero tailpipe emissions in real-world operations.





“Workhorse vehicles are proving themselves every day in the real world, taking on grueling conditions,” said Johannes Ariens, CEO of Range Truck Group. “What sets them apart is their performance under load, reliability on route, and the fact that they’re backed by a team that understands what fleets need. It’s a product that’s available now and built for real work—that resonates with our customers.”





“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Ziegler by welcoming Range Truck Group and a third Ziegler Truck location to the Workhorse dealer network,” said Kelly Kiger, VP of Sales at Workhorse. “This is another step forward in making our electric trucks accessible to more fleets across the country, with support from trusted dealers who share our focus on long-term performance and uptime.”





With strategically located dealers and a service-first approach, Workhorse is equipping fleets with the tools they need to confidently electrify their operations—region by region, route by route. Through its growing national network, the Company is making its lineup of 100% electric, medium-duty work trucks—including Class 4–6 models—more accessible to commercial fleets seeking to reduce emissions without compromising on performance or reliability. For more information about Workhorse and its national dealer network, visit



https://workhorse.com/find-a-dealer/



.







About Ziegler & Range Truck Group







The Truck Group Family is the trusted partner on the road to zero emissions backed by innovative energy solutions and easy rental, lease, and purchase support options that remove traditional roadblocks to getting there. We provide a comprehensive solution customized to the needs of our customers—including a portfolio of zero-emissions vehicles, access to flexible charging options, and a team of specialists ready to help accelerate the transition. Ziegler Truck Group is an independent entity as part of the Ziegler Companies portfolio. Visit





ZieglerTruck.com







&







RangeTruck.com





.







About Workhorse Group Inc.







Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit



www.workhorse.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. These are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.









Media Contact:







Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





212-355-4449







Investor Relations Contact:







Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury





Gateway Group





949-574-3860







WKHS@gateway-grp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.