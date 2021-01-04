Workhorse Group Got an Order For More Electric Vans Than It Planned to Build in All of 2021

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) said that it has received an order for over 6,000 of its electric delivery vans — considerably more than it had expected to make in 2021.

Pride Group Enterprises, a privately held commercial-vehicle wholesaler that operates in the U.S. and Canada, has placed an order for 6,320 of its new C-Series electric package-delivery vans, said Workhorse.

"This large order solidifies our first-mover advantage and indicates the heightened interest in our last mile delivery products," said CEO Duane Hughes in a statement. Hughes noted that this is the largest order that Workhorse has yet received, and the first that will include deliveries outside of the United States.

Workhorse's electric C-Series vans are designed for "last mile" service, such as package deliveries. Image source: Workhorse Group.

Workhorse's C-Series, designed with input from United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), is a short-range electric van designed for so-called "last-mile" service, such as deliveries to homes and businesses. The company received U.S. government approval to begin building the van last year.

It's a big order for Workhorse, which has told investors that it aims to build about 1,800 vehicles in 2021. Workhorse said that the deliveries to Pride Group "may begin by July 2021 and will run through 2026." Pride Group will distribute the vehicles to commercial-fleet customers through its dealer network.

Workhorse said that inventory financing — the cash to purchase parts and tooling to build the vehicles — will be provided by Hitachi Capital America (HCA), as per a previously announced partnership between Workhorse and HCA parent Hitachi (OTC: HTHIY).

10 stocks we like better than Workhorse Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Workhorse Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.