News & Insights

Markets
WKHS

Workhorse Group Climbs On IRS Approval For Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit

September 13, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company received IRS approval for commercial clean vehicle credit as defined in Internal Revenue Code 30D (d)(3). The company said the approval will help its customers eligible to receive up to a $40,000 credit for deliveries of all Workhorse vehicles in 2023 and beyond.

Also, Workhorse will be listed as a Qualified Manufacturer on the IRS Qualified Manufactured index on IRS.gov.

Currently, the shares are trading at $0.68, up $8.21 percent from the previous close of $0.63 on a volume of 16,808,173.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WKHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.