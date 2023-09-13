Workhorse Group Climbs On IRS Approval For Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit

(RTTNews) - Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company received IRS approval for commercial clean vehicle credit as defined in Internal Revenue Code 30D (d)(3). The company said the approval will help its customers eligible to receive up to a $40,000 credit for deliveries of all Workhorse vehicles in 2023 and beyond.

Also, Workhorse will be listed as a Qualified Manufacturer on the IRS Qualified Manufactured index on IRS.gov.

Currently, the shares are trading at $0.68, up $8.21 percent from the previous close of $0.63 on a volume of 16,808,173.

