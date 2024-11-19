Workhorse Group up 8% at $1.32 after Q3 results, GSA contract announcement

17:11 EST Workhorse Group (WKHS) up 8% at $1.32 after Q3 results, GSA contract announcement
- Workhorse Group reports Q3 EPS (98c) vs. ($2.84) last year
