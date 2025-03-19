Workhorse Begins Deliveries of All-Electric W56 Step Vans in Partnership with Revolv for National Uniform Provider

Workhorse will deliver W56 step vans to a national uniform supplier, supported by Revolv and Kingsburg Truck Center.

Workhorse Group Inc. has announced that it will begin the delivery of its all-electric W56 step vans to a national provider of uniforms and workplace supplies. This partnership, facilitated by Revolv and Kingsburg Truck Center, involves the acquisition and upfitting of the newly available 208-inch extended wheelbase W56 vans. The order includes 13 vehicles, which Revolv will integrate into the customer’s operations starting in 2025. The W56 step vans offer significant functionality with 1,200 cubic feet of cargo space, a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge, and a payload capacity of around 10,000 pounds, making them ideal for last-mile delivery. Both Workhorse and Revolv emphasize their commitment to supporting fleet electrification, ensuring efficient performance and reliable customer support during the integration of these vehicles into daily operations.

Potential Positives

Workhorse is set to deliver 13 of its new 208-inch extended wheelbase W56 step vans, marking a significant order from a national provider of uniforms and workplace supplies, demonstrating market demand for their electric vehicles.

The W56 offers impressive specifications, including 1,200 cubic feet of cargo space and a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge, making it attractive for fleet operators in last-mile delivery.

This partnership with Revolv, a leader in fleet electrification, highlights Workhorse's strong reputation in the electric vehicle market and its commitment to customer support and seamless vehicle integration.

Workhorse continues to scale production and deliveries of the W56, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the transition to zero-tailpipe emission fleets in the commercial EV market.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating risks and uncertainties regarding timely delivery and acceptance of the W56 step vans, which may raise concerns about the company's operational reliability.

No specific details about the volume of orders or partnerships beyond this one were mentioned, potentially indicating a lack of broader market demand for Workhorse's vehicles.

The reliance on third-party partners like Revolv and Kingsburg Truck Center for critical functions such as electrification solutions and custom upfits may highlight a lack of in-house capabilities, which could pose risks to the company's control over its product delivery and service quality.

FAQ

What is the W56 step van?

The W56 step van is an all-electric vehicle designed for last-mile delivery with significant cargo capacity and range.

Who is partnering with Workhorse for the W56 delivery?

Workhorse is partnering with Revolv and Kingsburg Truck Center to facilitate the acquisition and deployment of the W56 step vans.

What are the key specifications of the W56 step van?

The W56 offers 1,200 cubic feet of cargo space, a range of up to 150 miles, and a payload capacity of approximately 10,000 pounds.

When will the deliveries of the W56 step vans begin?

Deliveries of the W56 step vans are set to begin in 2025.

How does Revolv support fleet electrification?

Revolv provides comprehensive services to help fleets integrate electric vehicles seamlessly, enhancing operational performance and financial outcomes.

an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced it will begin delivering W56 step vans to a national provider of uniforms and workplace supplies in partnership with Revolv, a leader in full service fleet electrification solutions. The order, originally secured in 2024, has been adjusted to include 13 of Workhorse’s newly available 208-inch extended wheelbase W56 step vans, which Revolv will put into service for the customer in 2025.





The national provider of uniforms and workplace supplies has partnered with Revolv to acquire and deliver all of the all-electric W56 step vans. Revolv, known for providing comprehensive fleet electrification solutions, will support the customer in seamlessly integrating these vehicles into their operations, ensuring uptime performance and reliability. Kingsburg Truck Center, a certified Workhorse dealer, will provide a custom upfit tailored to the fleet’s operational needs. Based in California’s Central Valley, Kingsburg specializes in building, fabricating, and installing work truck upfits for a variety of industries, ensuring vehicles are optimized for maximum efficiency and performance.





“At Revolv, we help fleets make the shift to electric without economic or operational compromise, and Workhorse has proven to be a standout partner in the transition,” said Scott Davidson, CEO of Revolv. “The W56 delivers on both performance and reliability, but what truly sets Workhorse apart is their dedication to customer support. Their team works hand in hand with us and our fleet customers to ensure a seamless rollout, making electrification a practical reality. We’re excited to continue bringing Workhorse vehicles into our ecosystem and helping more fleets operate efficiently and deploy next-generation technology.”





The extended wheelbase W56 offers 1,200 cubic feet of cargo space, providing additional capacity for fleet operators managing high-volume delivery needs. With a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge and a payload capacity of up to approximately 10,000 pounds, the W56 is purpose-built for the demanding requirements of last-mile delivery.





“The W56 has continued to demonstrate its real-world performance and reliability, making it a strong fit for fleet operators transitioning to electric,” said Ryan Gaul, President, Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “This milestone not only reinforces our momentum in the commercial EV market but also showcases the confidence that fleet operators and electrification experts like Revolv have in the W56’s capabilities.”





Workhorse continues to scale production and deliveries of the W56, supporting customers in their transition to zero-tailpipe emission fleets. This latest milestone underscores the company’s commitment to providing reliable, high-performance commercial EVs that meet the needs of today’s fleet operators.





