Workers Who Remit Money Via Sendwave Can Now Set Up FDIC-Backed Bank Accounts

Sendwave, a fintech specializing in international remittance services, will give its existing users access to an FDIC-backed checking account through a new service called Sendwave Pay.

In partnership with Piermont Bank, Sendwave Pay will pay depositors up to 0.51% APY on the account balance. It will also provide debit cards for everyday transactions. The company announced the new service on June 27.

“Sendwave Pay enables US-based migrants to take their money farther [and] creates financial empowerment through interest schemes and competitive benefits,” said Mark Lenhard, CEO of Sendwave’s parent company, Zepz, in a statement.

Sendwave Pay Features Perks For U.S.-Based Migrant Workers

Sendwave’s core business is app-based remittances to countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Remittances are cross-border payments from migrant workers to family members or friends in other countries.

Existing Sendwave customers in the U.S. will be first to gain access to Sendwave Pay. “We are opening it to a pool of thousands of migrants who send remittances home to their loved ones every day as the rollout continues every few weeks,” says Lenhard.

With a Sendwave Pay account, users get discounts on remittances along with other perks:

A Sendwave Pay debit card

Up to 0.51% APY on the funds in the account

No maintenance or minimum balance fees on the account

Reimbursements for international transaction fees when using their Sendwave Pay debit card outside of the U.S.

Savings of up to 25% on transaction fees on remittances to Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria and Liberia when using funds from the Sendwave Pay account

Exchange rates discount of up to 0.4%

However, users may have to pay for ATM usage, chargebacks or overdrafts. As of this reporting, the details of any overdraft fees are still under discussion.

How To Qualify and Sign Up

Sendwave Pay is being rolled out through the Sendwave app on a staggered basis. Existing customers who have sent at least one remittance through the app are eligible to join the Sendwave Pay waitlist. New customers become eligible once they’ve sent their first remittance.

In addition, would-be Sendwave Pay enrollees must:

Provide basic information, including name, address and birth date.

Provide proof of U.S. residency.

Have a Social Security number.

The Importance of Remittances

Many U.S.-based migrants face difficulty in accessing banking services, according to reports from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, among others. Possible reasons include fees, minimum balance requirements and bank policies.

Such difficulties don’t affect just the workers; by extension, they may also affect the millions of recipients who rely on remittances. According to a recent report by Visa, 800 million people around the world receive money from family or friends for essential services, including education, food, medicine and housing. Demand is high: In 2021, global remittances totaled a record $733 billion.

