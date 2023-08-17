News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Workers to begin strike vote at Chevron's LNG facilities in Australia

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 17, 2023 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia will begin voting from Friday to decide if they want to strike due to disputes over wages and working conditions, a union alliance said.

Australia's labour regulator last week cleared the way for unions to conduct a "protected action ballot" that gives employees the chance to secretly vote, fuelling concerns any potential strike could slow the country's LNG exports.

Australia is one of the largest exporters of LNG to the world along with Qatar and the United States, and concerns over a strike has spurred volatility in European gas prices amid fears the move would fuel competition between Asian and European buyers for cargoes. China and Japan are the top lifters of Australian LNG, followed by South Korea and Taiwan.

"It's game on in pushing back against Chevron's sub-standard employment standards," said the Offshore Alliance, which combines the Maritime Union of Australia and Australian Workers' Union, and urged workers to vote for all of the demands on the ballot.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EXPLAINER-Worker disputes at Australian LNG producers roil global gas market

EXPLAINER-How would a strike at Australian LNG facilities affect gas markets?

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
WDS
SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.