Workers to begin strike vote at Chevron's LNG facilities in Australia

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's CVX.N Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia will begin voting from Friday to decide if they want to strike due to disputes over wages and working conditions, a union alliance said.

Australia's labour regulator last week cleared the way for unions to conduct a "protected action ballot" that gives employees the chance to secretly vote, fuelling concerns any potential strike could slow the country's LNG exports.

Australia is one of the largest exporters of LNG to the world along with Qatar and the United States, and concerns over a strike has spurred volatility in European gas prices amid fears the move would fuel competition between Asian and European buyers for cargoes. China and Japan are the top lifters of Australian LNG, followed by South Korea and Taiwan.

"It's game on in pushing back against Chevron's sub-standard employment standards," said the Offshore Alliance, which combines the Maritime Union of Australia and Australian Workers' Union, and urged workers to vote for all of the demands on the ballot.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

