Workers to begin strike vote at Chevron's LNG facilities in Australia

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Workers at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia will begin voting from Friday to decide if they want to strike due to disputes over wages and working conditions, a union alliance said.

Australia's labour regulator last week cleared the way for strike action at the facilities by conducting a "protected action ballot," which gives employees the chance to secretly vote on whether or not to initiate protected industrial action.

