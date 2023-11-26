News & Insights

Workers strike at Shell's Mossmorran and St Fergus energy plants

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

November 26, 2023 — 07:15 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British union Unite on Monday said around 150 Kaefer contractors employed at Shell's Mossmorran and St Fergus energy plants have started a week-long strike action in a dispute over cost of living pay.

Unite said contracts will their end strike on Dec. 4, but the industrial action also involves a continuous overtime ban for 12 weeks at the sites.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

