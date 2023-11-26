Workers strike at Shell's Mossmorran and St Fergus energy plants

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British union Unite on Monday said around 150 Kaefer contractors employed at Shell's Mossmorran and St Fergus energy plants have started a week-long strike action in a dispute over cost of living pay.

Unite said contracts will their end strike on Dec. 4, but the industrial action also involves a continuous overtime ban for 12 weeks at the sites.

