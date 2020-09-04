Workers of Chile's Codelco threaten action over job conditions dispute

SANTIAGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Workers at Chile's state-owned copper miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, warned on Friday that they would take "action" against what they describe as threats to their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tension has brewed between unions and the company in recent months over complaints about the lack of compliance with coronavirus prevention measures and the over-pricing of insurance.

The Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), which represents the mining company's unions, said the company was in "violation of rights that were legitimately won."

The FTC "will deploy each and every one of the actions that are at its disposal, aimed at safeguarding the working conditions," the statement said.

Codelco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The copper company has applied a cost reduction plan in recent years while boosting investments in so-called "structural projects" aimed at maintaining production levels in the future.

The FTC indicated that it was open to talks and would seek an agreement with the company.

