While wages have been on the rise for workers across the board, certain industries are seeing larger pay increases than others. From June 2022 to June 2023, the median pay for workers from all industries increased by 6.4%, but in four industries, the increase was higher, according to the June 2023 ADP Pay Insights report.

However, Liv Wang, senior data scientist at the ADP Research Institute, notes that the higher increases in some of these industries could be due to their typically lower pay.

"Many workers in both the leisure and hospitality and healthcare industries are historically lower-wage workers, and high demand for workers in these industries since the pandemic is leading to large pay gains," she said. "We saw a 7.3% median pay gain for the real estate and rental and leasing sectors within the financial services industry, signaling continued strength within this part of the market. And in construction, labor shortages and high seasonal demand keep this industry highly ranked for wage growth."

Here's a look at the four industries that have seen above-average pay gains in the past year.

Leisure and Hospitality

Median year-over-year pay change (June 2022 to June 2023): 7.9%

7.9% Median annual pay: $32,500

Education and Health Services

Median year-over-year pay change (June 2022 to June 2023): 6.9%

6.9% Median annual pay: $46,600

Construction

Median year-over-year pay change (June 2022 to June 2023): 6.7%

6.7% Median annual pay: $66,400

Financial Activities

Median year-over-year pay change (June 2022 to June 2023): 6.7%

6.7% Median annual pay: $64,600

All data is sourced from the June 2023 ADP Pay Insights report.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Workers in These 4 Industries Have Seen Their Pay Increase the Most Over the Past Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.