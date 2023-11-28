Workers go on indefinite strike at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine

LIMA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A workers union at Peru's large Las Bambas copper mine, owned by China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK, on Tuesday went on strike for an indefinite period, said the union's secretary general Erick Ramos.

Las Bambas workers are demanding greater profit sharing and better transport conditions.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

