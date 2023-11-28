News & Insights

US Markets

Workers go on indefinite strike at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

November 28, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A workers union at Peru's large Las Bambas copper mine, owned by China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK, on Tuesday went on strike for an indefinite period, said the union's secretary general Erick Ramos.

Las Bambas workers are demanding greater profit sharing and better transport conditions.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.